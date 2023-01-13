Piper Sandler Lowers Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target to $22.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TOST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Toast to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a peer perform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.63.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $19.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.59. Toast has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $30.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.61 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.85%. Analysts expect that Toast will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 8,626 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $155,699.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,266.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $9,871,730.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,269.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 8,626 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $155,699.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,455,563 shares of company stock valued at $171,714,333. Company insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Toast by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Toast by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

