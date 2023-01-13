Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Pirelli & C. Stock Performance
Shares of PLLIF opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18. Pirelli & C. has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $4.15.
About Pirelli & C.
