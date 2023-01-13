PLATINCOIN Price Tops $0.0960 on Major Exchanges (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. One PLATINCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0960 or 0.00000500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PLATINCOIN has a market capitalization of $480,096.51 and approximately $19,733.06 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 71.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.15 or 0.00429405 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,802.15 or 0.30329725 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.25 or 0.00978824 BTC.

About PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN (CRYPTO:PLC) is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 726,620,189 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLATINCOIN is platincoin.com.

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 726,605,603.41384 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.09646612 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $20,657.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLATINCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLATINCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

