PLC Ultima 1-Day Volume Tops $994,553.04 (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. PLC Ultima has a market cap of $276.93 million and approximately $994,553.04 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PLC Ultima coin can now be bought for approximately $457.23 or 0.02383946 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PLC Ultima has traded 36.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 66.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.77 or 0.00424920 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,775.90 or 0.30012899 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.89 or 0.00955535 BTC.

About PLC Ultima

PLC Ultima launched on December 6th, 2021. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 605,666 coins. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLC Ultima should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLC Ultima using one of the exchanges listed above.

