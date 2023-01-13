PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Shares Down 13%

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Rating) was down 13% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 1,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 8,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PointsBet in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Canada Trading, Technology, and United States Trading segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

