Pollen Street (LON:HONY) Shares Up 0.5%

Pollen Street PLC (LON:HONY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 792 ($9.65) and last traded at GBX 790 ($9.62). 7,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 27,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 786 ($9.58).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,070 ($13.04) target price on shares of Pollen Street in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

The company has a market cap of £507.26 million and a P/E ratio of 975.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 650.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 778.38.

Pollen Street PLC engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

