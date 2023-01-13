Polygon Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $356.50 Million (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Polygon has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. Polygon has a total market cap of $8.00 billion and approximately $356.50 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polygon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00004724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003085 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 63.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.18 or 0.00424643 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000142 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,804.68 or 0.29993358 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.05 or 0.00966506 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Polygon
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Polygon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polygon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.