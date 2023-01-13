Populous (PPT) One Day Volume Reaches $161,308.33

Populous (PPT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 13th. In the last week, Populous has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Populous has a market cap of $3.23 million and $161,308.33 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can currently be purchased for $0.0606 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 70.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.39 or 0.00430193 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,748.39 or 0.30385348 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.14 or 0.00989209 BTC.

About Populous

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

