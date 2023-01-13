Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.53 and last traded at $47.53. 23,221 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 521,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POR. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Portland General Electric to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 308.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.