PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,332.76

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,332.76 ($16.24) and traded as low as GBX 1,100 ($13.40). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,100 ($13.40), with a volume of 20,065 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.37) price objective on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

PPHE Hotel Group Stock Down 3.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,221.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,331.14. The company has a market capitalization of £445.60 million and a PE ratio of -8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

About PPHE Hotel Group

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

