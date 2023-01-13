PPL (NYSE:PPL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE:PPL opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPL has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised PPL from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised PPL from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on PPL to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised PPL from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PPL

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in PPL by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in PPL by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

