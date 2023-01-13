PPL (NYSE:PPL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:PPL opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPL has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.78.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised PPL from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised PPL from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on PPL to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised PPL from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.30.
In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in PPL by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in PPL by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.
