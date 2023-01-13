Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE PBH opened at $65.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.97. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $289.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.93 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 18.83%. On average, analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,435.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 349.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Further Reading

