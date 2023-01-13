Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 361 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,593 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

Insider Activity

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $479.39 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $212.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.76.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

