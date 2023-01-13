Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 4,940 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 160.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 57,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ opened at $47.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average of $46.60. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $53.23.

