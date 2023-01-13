Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 642 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433,813 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 24.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,784,000 after buying an additional 2,292,656 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,710,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,262,000 after buying an additional 803,252 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 10.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,421,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,186,000 after buying an additional 1,054,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,909,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,176,000 after buying an additional 220,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.37 and a 200 day moving average of $62.97. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

