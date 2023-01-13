Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 163.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $379.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $347.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.22. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $365.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.23.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,819 shares of company stock valued at $117,733,271. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

