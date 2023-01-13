Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 41.9% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 99.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 54,551 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $261,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $93.61 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $86.61 and a 52-week high of $108.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.38.

