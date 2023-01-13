Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $401,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in Honeywell International by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after buying an additional 187,936 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $215.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $221.89. The company has a market cap of $145.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

