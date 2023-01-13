Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 444 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,101,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,640,000 after purchasing an additional 247,669 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 95,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 162,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,472,000 after acquiring an additional 45,086 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SLYG opened at $76.19 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $90.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.20.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Further Reading

