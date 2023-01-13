Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 289.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $256.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.32 and a 200 day moving average of $202.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $257.38.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.06.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Read More

