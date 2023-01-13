PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock Price Up 7%

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.28 and last traded at $36.27. Approximately 8,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 396,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Up 6.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Transactions at PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 126.00%. As a group, analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 20,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $839,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,478.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,064 shares of company stock worth $1,829,318. Company insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Further Reading

