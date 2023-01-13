Prom Self Reported Market Cap Tops $76.69 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $4.20 or 0.00021660 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $76.69 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00011304 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00032982 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00042587 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005144 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018285 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00230637 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.1354183 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,011,449.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.