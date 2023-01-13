Prometeus Price Up 0% Over Last Week (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, Prometeus has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Prometeus has a market cap of $79.99 million and $157,012.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for about $4.16 or 0.00021957 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 66% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.74 or 0.00431938 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,773.77 or 0.30508642 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.16 or 0.00978386 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

