Prometeus (PROM) Price Tops $4.06

Prometeus (PROM) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for approximately $4.06 or 0.00021533 BTC on exchanges. Prometeus has a market cap of $78.23 million and approximately $149,596.57 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prometeus has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.00434328 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,790.04 or 0.30677467 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.17 or 0.00944000 BTC.

Prometeus’ launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

