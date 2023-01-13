ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.
ProPetro Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78.
ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $333.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that ProPetro will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.
