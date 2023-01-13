ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stake Lifted by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) by 7,411.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,671 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ comprises about 5.5% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC owned 0.39% of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ worth $19,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,139,000. Randolph Co Inc grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 343,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after buying an additional 258,790 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 186,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,966,000 after buying an additional 131,737 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $10,782,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,486,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 0.4 %
SQQQ stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $46.92. 1,798,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,066,344. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $31.17 and a 12-month high of $69.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.08.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
