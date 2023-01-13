Provident Trust Co. Trims Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Provident Trust Co. cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 763,548 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 479,017 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 11.0% of Provident Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Provident Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $385,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 165,584 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $83,626,000 after acquiring an additional 40,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock traded up $13.22 on Friday, hitting $508.89. 76,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,224,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $475.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.73 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $525.87 and its 200 day moving average is $525.43.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.