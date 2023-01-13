Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 47,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 34,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day moving average is $61.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

