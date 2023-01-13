Pundi X (New) Price Tops $0.38 on Major Exchanges (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 13th. Pundi X (New) has a total market capitalization of $99.30 million and $18.76 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X (New) token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded up 19.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 63.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.00432462 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,943.88 or 0.30545654 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.48 or 0.00922349 BTC.

Pundi X (New) Profile

Pundi X (New)’s genesis date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.37774338 USD and is up 4.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $22,462,541.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

