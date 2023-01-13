Qtum (QTUM) Trading 13% Higher This Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.18 or 0.00011603 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $228.12 million and $32.88 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.03 or 0.07483504 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00080644 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00032331 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00064435 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009607 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00023563 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000249 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,491,696 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

