QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,287 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,970 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 112.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 867,586 shares during the period. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 145.1% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,315,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $168,060,000 after purchasing an additional 778,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.50. 68,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,387,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.35. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $192.10.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

