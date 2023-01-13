QUASA (QUA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $120,083.09

QUASA (QUA) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $104.56 million and $120,083.09 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00011423 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00033443 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00042097 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00018517 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00232239 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00151534 USD and is down -3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $122,949.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

