QUASA (QUA) Trading 10.7% Higher This Week

QUASA (QUA) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $113.72 million and $120,785.40 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00011149 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00032316 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00045707 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00018144 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00230322 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00151534 USD and is down -3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $122,949.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

