Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.6 %

DGX stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.94 and a 200 day moving average of $138.73. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $288,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,904.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,925,320 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

