QUINT Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.07 Million (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00007286 BTC on popular exchanges. QUINT has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $3.07 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QUINT has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 69.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.13 or 0.00429146 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,801.20 or 0.30311449 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.28 or 0.00973318 BTC.

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT launched on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

