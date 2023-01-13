Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.83. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 201.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 236,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 158,164 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 6.2% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 294,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 17,158 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

