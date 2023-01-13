RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Price Target Increased to €639.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €619.00 ($665.59) to €639.00 ($687.10) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RTLLF. Bank of America assumed coverage on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €860.00 ($924.73) to €885.00 ($951.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €480.00 ($516.13) to €470.00 ($505.38) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $666.00.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 27.7 %

Shares of RTLLF stock traded up $157.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $726.89. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $420.00 and a 52-week high of $934.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $592.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $570.88.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

