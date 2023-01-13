Raymond James Trims Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Target Price to $9.00

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $9.25 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s previous close.

SAND has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.39.

NYSE:SAND traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. 170,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,198. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 62.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 40.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,742,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,598,000 after buying an additional 8,319,993 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter worth about $34,885,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 0.7% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 6,473,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,465,000 after purchasing an additional 47,041 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter worth about $32,134,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 12.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,093,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 331,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

