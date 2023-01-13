RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.21. 17,058 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 42,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on RBB Bancorp to $22.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $402.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67.

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 34.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 684,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,641,000 after purchasing an additional 35,677 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 168,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

