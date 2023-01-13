Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of O opened at $66.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.61. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.2485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in O. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth $33,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

