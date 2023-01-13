Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.00.
Realty Income Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of O opened at $66.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.61. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.76.
Realty Income Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Realty Income
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in O. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth $33,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Realty Income
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Realty Income (O)
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex: 2 Hot Pharma Stocks On the Move
- Is The Great Alibaba Recovery About To Begin?
Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.