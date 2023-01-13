Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to “Buy”

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($99.90) to GBX 7,050 ($85.89) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($103.56) to GBX 7,500 ($91.37) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($99.90) to GBX 7,800 ($95.03) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7,762.50.

RBGLY opened at $14.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

