REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.25.

REE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BTIG Research cut REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on REE Automotive from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in REE Automotive by 202.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 31,682 shares during the last quarter. 23.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REE Automotive Price Performance

Shares of REE stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. REE Automotive has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $5.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84. The company has a market cap of $129.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.52.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that REE Automotive will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

REE Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.