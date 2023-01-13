Reef Hits Market Cap of $57.34 Million (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Reef coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Reef has a total market capitalization of $57.34 million and $19.30 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Reef has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 69.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00008532 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.93 or 0.00431092 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,786.77 or 0.30448873 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 21,125,312,831 coins. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Reef’s official website is reef.io. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

