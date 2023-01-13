Reinhart Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Reinhart Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,615 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 0.34% of Eagle Materials worth $13,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of EXP traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.11. 1,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,126. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.78 and a 200-day moving average of $123.69. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.98 and a 52 week high of $164.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $605.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.