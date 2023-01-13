Reinhart Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Element Solutions makes up 1.3% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.54% of Element Solutions worth $21,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 32.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 1,473.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 49.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Element Solutions

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,037,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,599,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 135,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $2,551,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,037,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,599,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 250,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,777,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 552,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 687,000 shares of company stock worth $13,054,920. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Element Solutions Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on ESI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.21.

ESI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.42. 13,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,197. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.45%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

