Reinhart Partners Inc. Has $15.65 Million Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Reinhart Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 0.29% of Curtiss-Wright worth $15,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CW traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.37 and a fifty-two week high of $182.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.30.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $630.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile



Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

