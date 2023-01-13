Reinhart Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 466,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,298 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $16,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,124,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,744,000 after purchasing an additional 738,910 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,531,000 after purchasing an additional 730,861 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 282.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,194,000 after purchasing an additional 663,400 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,343,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,666,000 after purchasing an additional 594,970 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FNF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.32. 11,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.68.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $207,080.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stephens cut their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.