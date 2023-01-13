Reinhart Partners Inc. Purchases 356,231 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 773,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 356,231 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Gentex worth $18,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Gentex by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,284,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,243 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 4,100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 694,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,429,000 after purchasing an additional 678,084 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,070,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,917,000 after purchasing an additional 479,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Gentex by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,446,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,532,000 after purchasing an additional 404,781 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Gentex stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,188. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average is $27.19.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $493.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.82 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,344.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Gentex to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

