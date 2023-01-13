Reinhart Partners Inc. Sells 3,641 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $14,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,079,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after acquiring an additional 62,813 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,298,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 730,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,121,000 after acquiring an additional 19,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,359,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,915,469.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares in the company, valued at $18,359,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,166 shares of company stock worth $11,337,057 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,076. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $248.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNA. Oppenheimer cut shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

