Reinhart Partners Inc. Sells 64,049 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Reinhart Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,021,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,049 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.56% of Leslie’s worth $15,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Leslie’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Leslie’s by 21.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Leslie’s by 51.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 24,150 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in Leslie’s by 3.4% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 295,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in Leslie’s by 52.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 238,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 82,407 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,343,499 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $112,308,857.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,776,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,498,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LESL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

NASDAQ LESL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.19. 40,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,660. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $22.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.63.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

